Local

Study Finds Indiana Has Second Longest Prison Sentences

Published on July 1, 2024

close up of hand in jail background.

Source: (Photo: sakhorn38/Getty Images)

STATEWIDE — A study looking at federal data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics says that Indiana has, on average, the second longest prison sentences per person.

In the Hoosier state an individual can expect to spend an average of 93.6 months. (or 7 years, 9 months, 2 weeks, and 5 days) in prison. That number was determined by looking at 4,397 of the 5,165 cases tried in the state between 2018 and 2023. The 768 cases that were not included in the study are cases that were tried but did not result in a prison sentence.

Indiana’s average of 93.6 months is 88% higher than the countries (49.8). The only state to rank higher was Iowa, whose average came out to around 94.8 months. The state with the lowest average was Arizona with 15.8 months (of 1 years, 3 months, 3 weeks, and 5 days.)

Texas blew other states out of the water with total cases tried between 2018 and 2023. They would try 106,818 cases during that time frame with 96,961 ending with resulting in a prison sentence. That is more than double the next closest state of California that tried 40,114 cases. Despite all of the cases tries both Texas and California rank 47th and 48th in average time served.

 

