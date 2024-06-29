State Police Investigating Inmate Death in Wayne County

RICHMOND, Ind. — State Police are now trying to figure out how and why an inmate died at the Wayne County Jail.
Officers began looking into the death of 36-year-old Andrew Taylor around 5 a.m. Friday, after getting information from the Wayne County Sheriff.
Apparently, correctional staff found Taylor unresponsive, and they were unable to revive him.
While “foul play” is not suspected, it is not yet clear what led to Taylor’s death. ISP is still investigating.
