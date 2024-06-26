Comedian Jim Breuer Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show!

You know him from SNL in the 90’s or maybe even the hilarious Half Baked, comedian Jim Breuer is coming to Indy!

Breuer joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to basically roasts us for 10 minutes… and it was awesome! We also got into crazy fan reactions through the years and what to expect from his upcoming standup show coming to Indy.

One thing we love about Jim is how outspoken he was during the COVID-19 lockdowns. We asked Breuer a little bit about the risk involved in pushing back, and his answer may surprise you.

Listen to the full conversation now:

Catch Breuer in town, August 2nd at Clowes Memorial Hall. Tickets and more info here