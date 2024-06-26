Listen Live
Police: Man Poses As Woman to Steal from Senior Citizens in Bloomington

Published on June 26, 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — 43-year-old Markinious Hartfield has a lengthy criminal history, with dozens of convictions for burglaries and financial crimes dating back to 2006.

Bloomington Detectives received reports from three senior citizens at the Redbud Hills Retirement Community in March about stolen credit cards.

Their investigation led to several similar cases in Illinois, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

According to court documents Hartfield successfully worked a ruse in several states where he would disguise himself as a female nurse to gain entry into retirement homes to steal.

His luck ran out a couple weeks ago when pulled over in Houston, Texas. He had seven active warrants out of six states targeting retirement homes.

He chose those places because “none of their facilities have surveillance camera systems.”

He is awaiting extradition back to Indiana to face charges.

