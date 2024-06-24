Listen Live
Two Men Killed in Shootings on Indy’s North Side

Published on June 24, 2024

Shooting Near Crown Hill Cemetery

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS--Two men were killed in separate shootings Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis.

Just after 2:30 a.m, IMPD officers say they responded to a shots fired call to the 3100 block of North Capitol Avenue.

They found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. He has been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Raymond Brown.

A few minutes later, officers were called to West 32nd Street, near Interstate 65 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

That’s where they found another man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There’s better ways of handling conflict. As I’ve mentioned before, talk to a neighbor, talk to a preacher, talk to a pastor, talk to whomever. Come talk to a police officer. We’ll try to help you solve some of these issues,” said Lt. Vincent Stewart with IMPD.

If you have information on either of these shootings, you are asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

 

 

 

Shooting Near Crown Hill Cemetery
Two Men Killed in Shootings on Indy's North Side

