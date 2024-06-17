Listen Live
Nine People Stabbed Outside Bar On Northwest Side

Published on June 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine people were stabbed outside a strip mall on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Monday morning, police say.

Indianapolis Metro Police say officers were dispatched to an area off 71st Street just east of Interstate 465 around 3:40 a.m. Monday on a report of a person stabbed.

That’s outside Miami’s Garden restaurant and lounge on the northwest side of Indy.

Ofc. William Young said there was a “disturbance” that happened between two groups of people outside the bar, which led to the incident escalating into a stabbing.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the three people with stab wounds. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of the victims are in pretty bad shape.

In total, IMPD says seven people were hurt in the incident, including the person who was detained by police.

Officers have not made any arrests.

