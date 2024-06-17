Listen Live
The ATF Exceeded its Authority by Initiating a Change in a Law

Published on June 17, 2024

Guy Relford on X:

Listen to the segment here:

Guy Relford:

 “It didn’t talk about one action of your finger;  it talked about one function of the trigger and the trigger has to be pulled for each shot. That’s why a bump stock on a semi-automatic firearm doesn’t change a semi-automatic firearm into an automatic.”

Listen to the full show here:

