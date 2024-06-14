Advice for Fathers of Autistic Children This Father’s Day

STATEWIDE–About 1 in 36 fathers have children who are autistic. Common worries associated with that include the impact on the child’s future, treatment options, family dynamics, and more.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects how people communicate and interact with others and the world around them.

Dr. Breanne Hartley is the Chief Clinical Officer at UNIFI Autism Care in Carmel. She says autism is not always a disability, but rather for some, it opens doors to new ways of understanding and interacting with the world.

“It really is a spectrum disorder. There are going to be varying degrees in which one child will experience their symptoms compared to another. If a child is recently diagnosed, I would recommend to follow up with the person who did the diagnostic evaluation. You need to gather information to see exactly where the child falls exactly,” said Hartley.

Hartley says after receiving the exact diagnosis for how your autistic child has to function, it’s not a bad idea to join a support group.

“Connect with other parents. In this case on this Father’s Day weekend, we’re talking about Dads. So you’ll want to talk to other Dads who have gone through similar experiences. Support groups can meet either in person or online,” said Hartley.

It’s not just about the father, though. Hartley says the father and his partner need to always be on the same page about any treatments or therapy the child may need. If not, that can have a negative emotional impact on the family.

Some autistic children are subjected to bullying at school. Hartley says there is a way for a father to help their autistic child in that situation.

“A lot of times when bullying and ridiculing of children with autism happens, it’s because of a lack of understanding and awareness. I think the father in that situation can really function as an educator and an advocate, not only for his child with autism, but really for all individuals with autism,” said Hartley.

Hartley recommends that fathers of autistic children be present in their lives as much as possible and be willing to take part in activities their autistic children enjoy, which can strengthen the family bond and connection.

Fathers also can’t forget about another important thing…themselves.

“You need to take care of your own physical and mental health. Do things like exercise, eating well, and seek support if you’re feeling overwhelmed from counselors or therapists,” said Hartley.

You can listen to the full interview with Hartley below.