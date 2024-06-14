Taste Of Indy Is Back! Dozens Of Local Restaurants To Participate

Indiana’s largest food festival is back for 2024 with a stacked lineup of food vendors.

Taste of Indy will be returning this year after a long COVID-induced break. The event takes place at White River State Park on Saturday, July 6.

Nidhi Parehk-Patel is the festival organizer. She joined the Life.Style.Live! crew along with owner of Iozzo’s Garden of Italy, Katie Harris, to help preview the event.

Iozzo’s will have meatball martinis as well as cannolis for sale at Taste of Indy.

There will several local restaurants and food trucks participating in the one day festival.

2024 Taste of Indy restaurants and caterers

El Meson

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

St. Elmo Steakhouse

Saffron India

Slap Fish

Tako Seoul

Bibibop Asian Grill

Red Robin

80 Acres Farm

Dick’s Last Resort

Chicken Scratch

Pinoy Garden Cafe

Mass & Belle Taphouse

The Blue Avocado

2024 Taste of Indy food trucks

Black Leaf Vegan

Gip Got Tips

T’Days

Taqueria Milamores

Ap Delicious Ribs

Chef Dan

Pi Indy

Da Blue Lagoon

Samano’s Mexican Food

Arepas

2024 Taste of Indy specialty treats and desserts

Market Square Popcorn

The Cavity Factory

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts

Cretia Cakes

Lift Off Ice Cream

Abbott’s Candy

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Dope Lemonades

Tonia on the Roll

Little Angel Creations

Tea’s Me Cafe There will also be several local bands/artists who will be performing at the arts pavilion.

2024 Taste of Indy Concert on the Canal schedule