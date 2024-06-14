Taste Of Indy Is Back! Dozens Of Local Restaurants To Participate

Indiana’s largest food festival is back for 2024 with a stacked lineup of food vendors.
Taste of Indy will be returning this year after a long COVID-induced break. The event takes place at White River State Park on Saturday, July 6.
Nidhi Parehk-Patel is the festival organizer. She joined the Life.Style.Live! crew along with owner of Iozzo’s Garden of Italy, Katie Harris, to help preview the event.
Iozzo’s will have meatball martinis as well as cannolis for sale at Taste of Indy.
There will several local restaurants and food trucks participating in the one day festival.
2024 Taste of Indy restaurants and caterers
- El Meson
- Iozzo’s Garden of Italy
- St. Elmo Steakhouse
- Saffron India
- Slap Fish
- Tako Seoul
- Bibibop Asian Grill
- Red Robin
- 80 Acres Farm
- Dick’s Last Resort
- Chicken Scratch
- Pinoy Garden Cafe
- Mass & Belle Taphouse
- The Blue Avocado
2024 Taste of Indy food trucks
- Black Leaf Vegan
- Gip Got Tips
- T’Days
- Taqueria Milamores
- Ap Delicious Ribs
- Chef Dan
- Pi Indy
- Da Blue Lagoon
- Samano’s Mexican Food
- Arepas
2024 Taste of Indy specialty treats and desserts
- Market Square Popcorn
- The Cavity Factory
- Marsha’s Specialty Desserts
- Cretia Cakes
- Lift Off Ice Cream
- Abbott’s Candy
- Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
- Dope Lemonades
- Tonia on the Roll
- Little Angel Creations
- Tea’s Me Cafe
There will also be several local bands/artists who will be performing at the arts pavilion.
2024 Taste of Indy Concert on the Canal schedule
- 11 a.m. – Dickie James
- 12:15 p.m. – Tyler Poe
- 1:45 p.m. – Pumpkin Holler Boys
- 3:15 p.m. – Joseph Hart
- 4:45 p.m. – Cathy Morris
- 6:15 p.m. – D-Roq + Bulletproof Soul
- 7:45 p.m. – Rob Dixon
Admission is $15 per person and tickets are available at tasteofindy.org.
