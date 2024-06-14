Listen Live
Sports

Boston’s Big Night Powers Fever Past Atlanta

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever led by as many as 18 points and survived a late fourth quarter scare to beat the Atlanta Dream Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 91-84.

With 7:42 left in the third quarter, the Fever led the Dream 62-44, but the Dream eventually stormed back to lead 82-81 with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the Fever went on a 10-2 run to emerge victorious to improve to 4-10 on the year.

Aliyah Boston tied her career high in points by scoring 27 and grabbing 13 rebounds for Indiana.  Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 for the Fever. Katie Lou Samuelson chipped in with 11 while Nalyssa Smith got 10 points.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark scored just seven points, but also had six assists and four rebounds.

Rhyne Howard kept the Dream in the game with 26 points while making six out of 10 three-point shots. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 18.

The Fever’s next game is Sunday at 12 pm against the 4-7 Chicago Sky.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Indy Severe Storm and Heat
Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave Expected in Indianapolis

Josef Newgarden and Will Power on Fast Firday
Kurt Darling

IndyCar Inks New TV Broadcast Deal With FOX, All 17 Races To Air On Main Network

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Ryan Hedrick

Major Meth Bust Near Indy Airport Leads to Three Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close