Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Indiana is one of the toughest states for this profession

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lawyers

Source: AEKACHAI LUNGMIN / Getty

They can seem distant, expensive, and involved in complex matters. Many jokes portray them in a negative light. However, opinions change dramatically when you need legal help. The scales of justice aren’t tipping in their favor in the Hoosier state.

People often have mixed feelings about lawyers. This paradox is especially pronounced in states like Indiana, recently named one of the toughest places to practice law.

Shaking hands, A group of lawyers and clients engage in a professional meeting at a law office, discussing agreements, contracts, and legal matters with a focus on justice and expert advice.

Source: Nansan Houn / Getty

A recent study found Indiana is one of the toughest states to be a lawyer. Hennessey Digital, a digital marketing firm, ranked Indiana eleventh on this list. The study considered factors like legal job listings and cost of living.

Indiana scored 65.11 out of 100. It has a low number of lawyers, with only 15,485 in the state. This makes the legal environment very competitive.

Lawyers

Source: AEKACHAI LUNGMIN / Getty

Jason Hennessey, CEO of Hennessey Digital, said, “The legal profession is competitive and exclusive. This study shows some states are harder for lawyers than others.”

Mississippi is the hardest state for lawyers, followed by Arkansas and West Virginia. These states have low average salaries and few legal job listings.

Top 10 toughest states to be a lawyer:

Rank  State  Final Score
1 Mississippi 76.90
2 Arkansas 74.38
3 West Virginia 72.34
4 Iowa 69.17
5 South Dakota 68.58
6 Alabama 68.34
7 Idaho 66.75
8 Wyoming 65.75
9 Maine 65.60
10 North Dakota 65.27

Indiana’s ranking shows the challenges lawyers face in the state. The study provides insights for those considering a legal career, highlighting the different difficulties across states.

RELATED TAGS

Indiana indianapolis

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Purdue in Indy
Mirror Indy

Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus

Sue Finkam
Kurt Darling

Carmel Getting Creative To Solve Problem With Available Housing

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Warming Temperatures This Week
John Herrick

NWS: Expect it to Warm Up, Get More Humid Later This Week

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close