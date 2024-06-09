Listen Live
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection

Published on June 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, they responded to the intersection of East 40th Street and North Butler Avenue late Saturday night on report of a shooting.

That’s on the cities northeast side, just north of the 38th Street public library.

Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds. They also would detain four individuals in connection to the shooting.

The condition of the victims and if they were transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers (317-262-TIPS).

