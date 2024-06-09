INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, they responded to the intersection of East 40th Street and North Butler Avenue late Saturday night on report of a shooting.
That’s on the cities northeast side, just north of the 38th Street public library.
Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds. They also would detain four individuals in connection to the shooting.
The condition of the victims and if they were transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers (317-262-TIPS).
-
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
-
Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond
-
Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years
-
New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures
-
Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
UPDATE: Man Shot at Walmart in Camby Has Died
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection