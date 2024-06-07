Listen Live
Baby Bison Born and Tropical Bird Spotted in Indiana This Week

Published on June 7, 2024

BLUFFTON / MITCHELL, Ind. — On Thursday an American bison was born at the Ouabache State Park according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. This birth is exactly two years apart from the birth of the previous calf.

Calf Bison Surrounded by others at Ouache State Park in Indiana

Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources / IDNR

Park staff are unable to tell if the newborn is male or female as of now, the mother and herd are keeping the calf close so other cannot get close enough to identify.

The bison are kept in a fenced in exhibit at Ouabache State Park. Those who may want to see the newborn calf are able to enter the park for just $7 a car for in-state residents and $9 a car for out-of-state.

Ouabache State Park is located at 4930 E State Road 201 Bluffton, IN 46714.

This follows the spotting of a Sula Leucogaster, commonly referred to as a brown booby, inside of Spring Mill Park on Monday.

The tropical seabird usually resides around oceans in Jamaica and the Bahamas but was photographed catching fish near a body of water in the Indiana State Park.

Brown Booby Spotted at Spring Mill State Park

Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources / IDNR

This is only the second recorded time that a brown booby has been spotted in in Indiana. The first was on a private lake in Zionsville back in May of 2019. That bird did not stay for long however as it had left in less than a day.

As of Friday, the bird had still been spotted near the Lakeview Activity Center at the park. It has been fishing and resting on fallen trees.

Park staff encourage visitors to give this avian visitor plenty of space so that it may rest, feed, and eventually find its way back to an ocean climate.

Interviews on both animals can be heard below:

