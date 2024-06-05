Listen Live
Local

Mother Agrees to Plea Bargain in Missing Baby Case

After her daughter disappeared, Amber Robertson waited seven days before contacting IMPD

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amber Robertson

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman named Amber Robertson, whose daughter Amiah went missing without a trace in 2019, has pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent.

The police found some of Amiah’s belongings near Eagle Creek by McCarty Street, but her body was never recovered.

Court documents reveal that as part of a plea deal, prosecutors will drop several felony charges against Amber Robertson, including a serious charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 3 felony.

Amber’s boyfriend, Robert Lyons, received a 16-year sentence, though six years of that sentence are suspended for his involvement in Amiah’s disappearance.

After her daughter disappeared, Amber Robertson waited seven days before contacting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). She told the police that she had left Amiah with her boyfriend, Robert Lyons, so he could take the child to a babysitter.

The plea deal requires Amber Robertson to avoid contact with her ex-boyfriend Robert Lyons, stay in the Marion County Jail until her sentencing, and undergo mental health evaluations approved by probation.

Amber is scheduled to return to court on June 24 at 9 a.m.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Camera footage MMA vs. Car Thief
Kurt Darling

Brawl Caught On Camera Between MMA Fighter And Suspected Car Thief

Center Township deputy constable charged with rape, strangulation
WISH-TV

Center Township Deputy Constable Charged with Rape, Strangulation

Herb Baumeister photo
Staff

Herb Baumeister And The Haunting Past Of Fox Hollow Farm

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

Police lights
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Cop Assaulted, Homeless Man Faces Charges

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close