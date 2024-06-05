Mother Agrees to Plea Bargain in Missing Baby Case

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman named Amber Robertson, whose daughter Amiah went missing without a trace in 2019, has pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent.

The police found some of Amiah’s belongings near Eagle Creek by McCarty Street, but her body was never recovered.

Court documents reveal that as part of a plea deal, prosecutors will drop several felony charges against Amber Robertson, including a serious charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 3 felony.

Amber’s boyfriend, Robert Lyons, received a 16-year sentence, though six years of that sentence are suspended for his involvement in Amiah’s disappearance.

After her daughter disappeared, Amber Robertson waited seven days before contacting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). She told the police that she had left Amiah with her boyfriend, Robert Lyons, so he could take the child to a babysitter.

The plea deal requires Amber Robertson to avoid contact with her ex-boyfriend Robert Lyons, stay in the Marion County Jail until her sentencing, and undergo mental health evaluations approved by probation.

Amber is scheduled to return to court on June 24 at 9 a.m.