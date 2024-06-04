Listen Live
RNC’s Elizabeth Pipko P.O.V of Trump’s Conviction As A First Generation American

Published on June 3, 2024

Elizabeth Pipko, RNC spokeswoman, spoke to Hammer and Nigel about real danger that could come with President Trump’s conviction on Thursday.

Pipko is a first generation American, whose family escaped from the former Soviet Union. She gave the show a unique perspective on the similarities she sees between Russia’s legal system and the way our country’s is turning. 

“My entire family escaped the former Soviet Union. Like, these are the kind of stories I heard from them back in the day thinking that this could never happen in my lifetime. Now I’m going back to my dad saying, ‘you were right this is possible.’ The weaponization of a legal system that they told me about, that they witnessed their entire childhoods in Russia, I’m now seeing in the United States of America.”

Pipko goes on to say she hopes the American people will take a stand in getting the country back to ‘justice for all.’

“It’s absolutely horrendous. I’m scared. I’m sad, obviously upset for President Trump, but even more so for the country- not knowing where we go from here , the dangerous precedent that was set on Thursday with this conviction. I’m really really just hopeful that the Amercian people can step up, realize what is happening in front of their very eyes and honestly just take the country back.”

Elizabeth Pipko is an American author, model, media personality, and RNC spokeswoman. You can find her book Finding My Place: Making My Parents’ American Dream Come True here. 

Listen to the full conversation here:

