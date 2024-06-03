Listen Live
Sports

Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named WNBA’s Rookie of the Month

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for May.

Clark is the third player in franchise history to receive Rookie of the Month honors joining Aliyah Boston (May, June and August 2023) and Natalie Achonwa (June 2015).

Through the first month of the regular season, Clark led all 2024 rookies in scoring (17.6 ppg), field goals made (46), 3-point field goals made (24), free throws made (42), assists (6.6 apg) and minutes played (33.0 mpg). Among all players in May, Clark was tied for first in the WNBA with Diana Taurasi in 3-point field goals made, second in assists (59) and tied for second in free throws made.

Clark became the third player in WNBA history, joining Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu, with 100+ points, 30+ rebounds and 30+ assists in her first six career games.

The Fever are 2-9. They face the Washington Mystics on Friday night at 7:30 pm.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police lights at the scene of a shooting
John Herrick

UPDATE: Man Shot at Walmart in Camby Has Died

IMPD
Donnie Burgess

Under Half of 2024 Indy Homicides Still Unsolved, Dozens of 2023 Cases Cleared

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport
Kurt Darling

Unruly Passenger At Indy Airport Delays Delta Flight To New York

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close