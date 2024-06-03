Listen Live
Three People Hurt In Two Separate Shootings Overnight, Says IMPD

Published on June 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot in two separate shootings in Indianapolis overnight.

Both happened in the span of a few hours. One of them was on the northwest side at a BP gas station near 29th and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd just after 2 a.m. The man police found there was shot in the leg and they had to apply tourniquets to stop him from bleeding.

Earlier in the night at around 11 p.m. two people were shot on the west side at an apartment complex near 16th and White River Parkway West Drive. Police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia says there was a verbal altercation that happened earlier in the evening between two groups of people and that the situation escalated into gunfire later in the evening.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting.

