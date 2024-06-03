Listen Live
Man Shot at Walmart in Camby

Published on June 2, 2024

Police lights at the scene of a shooting

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

CAMBY, Ind.—A man was shot at a Walmart in Camby Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 pm, deputies from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find a man shot in the torso in the Walmart parking lot.

The Walmart is at 8191 Upland Way in Camby.

Another man was detained at the scene as a person of interest.

Police think the two men had been fighting and it became physical, which eventually led to the gunfire.

The man who has been shot was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

“Hendricks County Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Additional information may be released, at a later time, as appropriate,” said the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in a Sunday afternoon news release.  

