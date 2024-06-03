Man Shot at Walmart in Camby

CAMBY, Ind.—A man was shot at a Walmart in Camby Sunday afternoon.
Just before 2 pm, deputies from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find a man shot in the torso in the Walmart parking lot.
The Walmart is at 8191 Upland Way in Camby.
Another man was detained at the scene as a person of interest.
Police think the two men had been fighting and it became physical, which eventually led to the gunfire.
The man who has been shot was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
“Hendricks County Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Additional information may be released, at a later time, as appropriate,” said the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in a Sunday afternoon news release.
-
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
-
Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond
-
The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis
-
New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures
-
Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
-
DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500
-
Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy