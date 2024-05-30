Listen Live
Music

Terre Haute Singing Janitor Grabs National Attention

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" Finale - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

A Terre Haute singing janitor has grabbed national attention. Richard Goodall, a custodian at West Vigo Middle School in Terre Haute has stepped into the national spotlight on the latest season of America’s Got Talent.

This unexpected journey began when a simple recording of Goodall singing at work captured the hearts of viewers on social media. He earned the nickname “singing janitor.” His newfound popularity led him to the stage of America’s Got Talent.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Goodall’s journey from school janitor to America’s Got Talent contestant is a heartwarming reminder that extraordinary talent can be found in the most unexpected places. Vigo County is buzzing with pride. Terre Haute is ready to cheer on their hometown hero as he reached for his dreams in front of a national audience.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
Nick Cottongim

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
WISH-TV

Top 5 Most Dangerous Marion Co. ZIP Codes

Young business people shaking hands and meeting with documents above to hire a partner or work together at the office, teamwork or researching a new marketing project in close-up.
Casey Daniels

The top 5 most sought-after careers in Indiana

Southsiders Prevail in Fight Over Wetlands
Mirror Indy

Southsiders Prevail in Halting Plan to Destroy Wetlands

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close