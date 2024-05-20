How To Listen To the 108th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
Here are your options to tune-in and catch all the exciting action happening around the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on raceday!
You can listen to the race broadcast on the following radio stations:
-
93.1 WIBC
-
93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Raceday show schedule
6AM – 11AM: Pre race show with Tony Katz and JMV
11AM – 4PM: The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
4PM – 7PM: Post race show
By tuning in to these stations, you can stay up-to-date with the latest developments, track positions, and dramatic highlights of the race.
Don’t miss out on experiencing the right way to listen to the Indianapolis 500!
