How To Listen To the 108th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Published on May 20, 2024

Here are your options to tune-in and catch all the exciting action happening around the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on raceday!

You can listen to the race broadcast on the following radio stations:

  • 93.1 WIBC

  • 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

listen live button to be used to promote people to listen online

RELATED | The Indianapolis 500 Field: Driver By Driver

Raceday show schedule

6AM – 11AM: Pre race show with Tony Katz and JMV

11AM – 4PM: The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

4PM – 7PM: Post race show

By tuning in to these stations, you can stay up-to-date with the latest developments, track positions, and dramatic highlights of the race.

Don’t miss out on experiencing the right way to listen to the Indianapolis 500!

