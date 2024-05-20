How To Listen To the 108th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Here are your options to tune-in and catch all the exciting action happening around the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on raceday!

You can listen to the race broadcast on the following radio stations:

93.1 WIBC

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

RELATED | The Indianapolis 500 Field: Driver By Driver

Raceday show schedule

6AM – 11AM: Pre race show with Tony Katz and JMV

11AM – 4PM: The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

4PM – 7PM: Post race show

By tuning in to these stations, you can stay up-to-date with the latest developments, track positions, and dramatic highlights of the race.

Don’t miss out on experiencing the right way to listen to the Indianapolis 500!

The post How To Listen To the 108th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

How To Listen To the 108th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com