NWS: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Friday and Saturday

STATEWIDE–Rain is expected to return again this week in Indiana. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis believes numerous showers are expected Friday afternoon and evening, especially south of I-70.

“Those chances of showers and thunderstorms go into Friday and Saturday, but things are looking to clear up on Sunday for much of central Indiana,” said Earl Breon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Breon says the potential does exist for severe weather this weekend. He’s most concerned about lightning.

“You need to know what to do when it comes to lightning. We recommend getting into a shelter right away,” said Breon.

If you’re heading out to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend to watch qualifying, Breon recommends keeping your eye on the sky.

“The thunderstorm aspect is the part we are most concerned about in Speedway because with the thunder comes lightning,” said Breon.

But Breon says the temperatures will be pleasant, for the most part.

“We’re looking at highs in the mid 70s to around 80 on Friday and Saturday. Then it will warm up on Sunday to around the mid 80s,” said Breon.

You can listen to the full interview with Breon below.