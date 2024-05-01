Listen Live
ATF redefines “Engaged in the Business”

With new rule change private sales of firearms just became more dangerous for the seller

Published on May 1, 2024

Friend of the show “Kelly from Avon” called Guy asking about his take of the new ATF rule, tightening regulation of private arms sales.

921(a)(21)(C) by eliminating the requirement that a person’s “principal objective” of purchasing and reselling firearms must include both “livelihood and profit” and replacing it with a requirement that the person must intend “to predominantly earn a profit.” The BSCA therefore removed the requirement to consider ~ Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The above change regulatory language by the ATF will broaden its view of what it deems as prohibited sales, as earning a profit is a far lower hurdle than “livelihood and profit.”

Guy Relford:

Like ATF always does, they’re acting too broadly, and they’re going to catch up a lot of legitimate people who are just collectors, law abiding people, who truly are collectors, or who simply enjoy firearms, who are not trying to make a profit.  And they are going to get caught up in this.

Please listen to the discussion in full here:

The Gun Guy Podcast on Apple Podcasts

The Gun Guy Podcast | Podcast on Spotify

♫ The Gun Guy Podcast | IHeart Radio 

Listen to the show in its entirety along with older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

