Super Bowl Champ Harrison Butker leaves reporter in STUNNED silence after flipping script on “gun-control” bait

Published on March 19, 2024

Tony Katz reacted to the following video where Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker didn’t blame guns for gun violence, and putting the focus back on fatherless homes as a source of our “degenerate violence”.

The post was published by Benny Johnson, who’s tweeted that “The real privilege in America is having a Father.

Katz:

I know there are people out there who try to engage this. “See, if you come from a home with a mother and father, you’ve got ‘privilege’.” No, that’s about responsibility… Responsibility is not akin to privilege… Responsibility is about what you have because your soul demands it… And that happens in a society that culturally teaches that responsibility is valuable… and that sacrifice is valuable and good.

Listen to the discussion in its entirety here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

 

Super Bowl Champ Harrison Butker leaves reporter in STUNNED silence after flipping script on "gun-control" bait

