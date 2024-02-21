Listen Live
Tony Katz

Did Indiana remove child from home because the parents did not use the proper pronouns?

The Parents have turned to the Supreme Court for justice

Published on February 21, 2024

Tony Katz just learned about the above story. It’s alarming if the story is factual.

Katz:

What am I missing about this case? If it is as reported. The Indiana Department of Child Services provides no value and is a threat to parents across the state.

Listen the discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

