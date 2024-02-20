This is Not Science. This is a Cult

Tony Katz:
If you trust these people, they will kill you… Because this is not medicine, this is not science, this is insane.
From the Daily Mail:
“Drug-induced milk from transgender women who were born male is as good for babies as a mother’s breast milk, an NHS Trust has said. A leaked letter from the Medical Director of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust describes both as ‘human milk’ and says that they are the ‘ideal food for infants’.”
Katz responds:
Medicine cannot be trusted, because these doctors are freaks! These people who teach doctors are freaks! They are a danger to you; they are a danger to your children. Not because I want it, and not because I’m fear mongering. Because if you think there is some alternative to what nature creates that is equivalent, you are nutty!
