Tony Katz

This is Not Science. This is a Cult

Every Brit will die at the hands of the NHS if they are not careful

Published on February 20, 2024

Tony Katz:

If you trust these people, they will kill you… Because this is not medicine, this is not science, this is insane.

From the Daily Mail:

“Drug-induced milk from transgender women who were born male is as good for babies as a mother’s breast milk, an NHS Trust has said. A leaked letter from the Medical Director of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust describes both as ‘human milk’ and says that they are the ‘ideal food for infants’.”

Katz responds:

Medicine cannot be trusted, because these doctors are freaks! These people who teach doctors are freaks! They are a danger to you; they are a danger to your children. Not because I want it, and not because I’m fear mongering. Because if you think there is some alternative to what nature creates that is equivalent, you are nutty!

Listen the discussion in its entirety here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

