Listen Live
Local News

Investigators Need Help Finding Missing Indianapolis Boy

Published on February 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Missing Child Indianapolis

Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

INDIANAPOLIS— The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says they need help finding a missing child from Indianapolis.

Chrishawn Henderson is 13 years old and has been missing since February 2, 2024, from Indianapolis. Chrishawn is described as 4’9″, weighs 86 lbs., and has green eyes with brown hair.

He is believed to be in the Indianapolis area.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close