Investigators Need Help Finding Missing Indianapolis Boy

INDIANAPOLIS— The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says they need help finding a missing child from Indianapolis.
Chrishawn Henderson is 13 years old and has been missing since February 2, 2024, from Indianapolis. Chrishawn is described as 4’9″, weighs 86 lbs., and has green eyes with brown hair.
He is believed to be in the Indianapolis area.
