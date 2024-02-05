Free Event Kicks Off All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis gets started with a free event called “The Tip-Off.” It’s the first-ever opening ceremony at Bicentennial Unity Plaza next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday February 15.

Organizers say it is meant to celebrate Indiana’s unique connection to basketball, arts, and culture. Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings and comedian Mike Epps will emcee the celebration, which is supposed to run for 45-minutes. Epps is from Indianapolis.

“The Tip-Off is yet another element that is going to make NBA All-Star in Indy special and unique, an extra-special touch that sets our city apart and an exciting way to send us into a special weekend of basketball, arts, and culture,” said Mel Raines, President of the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee and President and Chief Operating Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and only 5,000 tickets will be granted.

The program is supposed to have a musical performance by a surprise national artist, appearances by NBA and Pacers legends, music performed by local artists, a fireworks display, and more.

Gates to the Bicentennial Unity Plaza will open at 5 pm and the program starts at 6 pm.

The All-Star game is Sunday February 18 at 8 pm.