Republican Candidate for Indiana’s 5th Max Engling is not backing down after Spartz announcement

Indiana’s political landscape was turned upside down yesterday when Indiana’s 5th Representative in Congress Victoria Spartz announced on Tony’s show that she has changed her mind and now is running for re-election. Several candidates for the seat were already running. One of them, Max Engling joined Tony Katz and the Morning News to discuss his reaction to the Spartz news.
Engling:
She (Spartz) was on your show yesterday, and I appreciate that, and one of the things I do agree with that she said was, we need to have fresh people, and fresh ideas in Washington. I’m the only viable candidate who’s not a career politician, but still has the experience in the public service to say, “let’s do this now”.
