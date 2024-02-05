Energizer to close Franklin plant beginning April 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Energizer says it will close its facility in Franklin in April.

The company provided that date to the state through its official Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

The company’s official filing says the entire facility will close and 64 jobs will be eliminated.

Layoffs will begin April 1, with the Franklin plant expected to be fully closed by the end of April.

Energizer announced last fall that it planned to cease packaging operations at the facility in the first half of 2024.

At the time, a company spokesperson told WISH-TV, “Franklin will continue to serve as the central distribution center for our U.S. battery and lights business.”