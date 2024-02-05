Energizer to close Franklin plant beginning April 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Energizer says it will close its facility in Franklin in April.
The company provided that date to the state through its official Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.
The company’s official filing says the entire facility will close and 64 jobs will be eliminated.
Layoffs will begin April 1, with the Franklin plant expected to be fully closed by the end of April.
Energizer announced last fall that it planned to cease packaging operations at the facility in the first half of 2024.
At the time, a company spokesperson told WISH-TV, “Franklin will continue to serve as the central distribution center for our U.S. battery and lights business.”
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy