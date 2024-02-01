Ryan Hunter-Reay And Conor Daly To Drive For Dreyer & Reinbold In May

INDIANAPOLIS — Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will once again try to qualify for a one-off appearance in the Indianapolis 500.

DRR will again be bringing back Ryan Hunter-Reay in the #23-car, which he piloted in the race a year ago to an 11th-place finish.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing since joining them in 2023,” Hunter-Reay said. “I’m thrilled to be back and ready to build on where we left off last year. We had a very strong showing at the 500 last year and if it were not for a failed front wing adjuster early in the race, I truly feel we would have been fighting in the Top-5 to the finish.”

RHR ran the “500” with DRR, but ended up finishing the season at Ed Carpenter Racing after ECR parted ways with Conor Daly.

Oddly enough, Daly will be joining RHR in the Dreyer & Reinbold stable in 2024 as he will look to qualify for the Indy 500 for the 11th different team in his career.

“When Dennis (Reinbold) first called me, he told me he believed I could win the Indy 500 and all he wanted going into 2024 was the best chance to win as a team. As a driver, what more could you want,” Daly said. “I’m extremely thankful for the belief that Dennis has in me and the chance to drive one of his cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,”

“We are delighted to welcome Ryan Hunter-Reay and Conor Daly to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 2024 Indianapolis 500,” said Dennis Reinbold, team owner. “Both drivers bring a unique blend of skill, experience, and passion to the team, and we are confident that they will represent us admirably on race day. In addition, to our drivers I am very pleased to welcome Don Cusick and his team back and am ready to get to work.”

Both entries will have support from Cusick Motorsports as well, who helped get Stefan Wilson’s entry off the ground at the last minute in 2023. Wilson ended up missing the race due to an injury suffered in a practice crash. Graham Rahal subbed in for him.