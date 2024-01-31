Ilhan Omar: Somalia First

Ilhan Omar has been condemned after passionate speech supporting Somalia.

Tony Katz agrees with DeSantis that Omar should be expelled from Congress.

Tony argues:

Expel this un-American, anti-American, who has allegiances somewhere else. That seems like a rational course.

