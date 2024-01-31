Listen Live
Ilhan Omar: Somalia First

Ron DeSantis urges that Omar should be expelled from Congress

Published on January 31, 2024

Ilhan Omar has been condemned after passionate speech supporting Somalia.

Tony Katz agrees with DeSantis that Omar should be expelled from Congress.

Tony argues:

Expel this un-American, anti-American, who has allegiances somewhere else. That seems like a rational course.

 

