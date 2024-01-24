Illinois Man Sentenced for Threatening Hoosier Couple

GLENVIEW, Ill. — An Illinois man is facing five years in prison for threatening a Hoosier woman and her now-husband.

According to the Department of Justice, Patrick Kearney pled guilty to multiple crimes, including stalking. Police say he romantically pursued a woman when they were both in college, but she did not accept his advances.

So, years later, he called her repeatedly using different phone numbers, mailed packages to her home that contained cockroach poison, and sent her threatening letters – some of which indicated that she “should have died” in 9/11.

The woman’s now-husband also received some of Kearney’s threats. Kearney left him a voicemail, saying he and his wife should have been “shot in the f****** head.”

In the packages Kearney sent, he also included notes urging the couple to eat the poison.

All total, officers say Kearney called the woman’s phone more than 350 times, and left hundreds of messages, between 2019 and 2022. In 2022 alone, he also called her husband’s phone nearly 50 times.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said, “As we near the end of Stalking Awareness Month, we must raise awareness that stalking crimes can manifest in many forms as our digital world evolves.”

After prison, Kearney will face another three years of supervision, and he must pay a fine.