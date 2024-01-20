ISP: Man Killed in Collision with Semi-Truck

TIPTON COUNTY, IND — A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Hobbs. It happened during the morning rush hour on Friday. Police responded to a crash on State Road 28 near County Road 250 East.
The investigation found that a 2010 Ford F-150 traveling east on State Road 28 slid sideways into the westbound lane, while a westbound 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck collided with the passenger side of the Ford.
The driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, while the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Vince D. Reynolds from Elwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy