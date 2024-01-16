Indiana Pacers Stumble 132-105 Against Surging Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — The Indiana Pacers had their worst shooting performance of the season against one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Utah Jazz. The Pacers, who currently have a record of 23-17, shot a season-low 40.0 percent from the field, resulting in a 132-105 loss on Monday at the Delta Center.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have won six games in a row, nine of their last ten, and are currently 15-5 at home. In contrast, the Pacers have lost two straight games and record 1-6 on the second legs of back-to-backs this season.

Indiana was missing three starters on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain), Bruce Brown (right knee bone bruise), and Aaron Nesmith (bilateral shin soreness), all of whom sat out due to injuries. Utah, however, had no players on their pregame injury report.

The Pacers trailed by 14 points at halftime and 26 points at the end of the third quarter before the Jazz put the game away in the final frame.

Lauri Markkannen, the seven-foot power forward for the Jazz and the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, scored 32 points and ten rebounds. Meanwhile, guard Collin Sexton recorded 30 points.

The Pacers play in Sacramento on Thursday, Portland on Friday, and finish their road trip in Phoenix on Sunday.