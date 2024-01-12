Two Killed In Shooting In Avon

AVON, Ind. — Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday evening in Avon.
It was around 7:30 p.m. when officers with Avon Police got the call of a person shot in the Park Place subdivision northeast of US 36 and N. Avon Ave.
When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One person was found in the roadway and another was found near a house in the area. One of them was dead when officers got there.
Another was found badly hurt and alive. They were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead as well.
It’s not clear if Avon police have any suspects in the shooting. They are still piecing together exactly what led to shots being fired.
