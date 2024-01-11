Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Hunter After Surprise Appearance at Hearing :”You Have No Balls To Come Up Here”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wasted no time calling out Hunter Biden after his surprise appearance at the House Oversight Committee hearing.

The Oversight and Judiciary committees held hearings Wednesday to mark up a resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena last month. Hunter Biden himself showed up to the hearing completely unannounced with his attorneys where they sat in the front row.

Mace was one of the first lawmakers to speak at the hearing and was quick to question Hunter’s abrupt appearance.

“My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question. Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege. Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a Congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here.”

Mace was cut off by Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) in which they exchanged a chaotic back and forth. Amidst the interrupting, the congresswoman threw a left tactic right at the Democrat representative, “I’m speaking; are women allowed to speak in here?”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) addressed the interruptions asking his peers to stop acting like “nimrods.”

She went on to say that Hunter should be arrested immediately and that no one, not even the president’s son should be an exception of the law. Mace stated that Hunter did in fact break the law deliberately after he refused to sit for a closed-door deposition and delivering a statement on the Capitol complex. At the time, Biden told the media that his father “was not financially involved in my business.”

“The question the American people are asking us is what is Hunter Biden so afraid of? Why can’t you show up for a Congressional deposition? You’re here for a political stunt. This is just a PR stunt to you, this is just a game you are playing with the American people. You’re playing with the truth.”

Mace closed her remarks by directing a message to Biden, “You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.”