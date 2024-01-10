DOJ: Gender Dysphoria falls within the Americans with Disabilities Act’s definition of “disability”

People with gender dysphoria should be able to seek the full protections of the Americans with Disabilities Act, just like other people with disabilities – Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division
Tony Katz explains that the Justice Department is saying that all you people who want to scream trans this, trans that, the DOJ is saying you’re “disabled”. Some “progressives” will take offense to that, but Tony believes that this will now mean that people who want surgeries and want to self-mutilate, not only can you not stop them, but you also have to pay for them if you’re an employer or something else.



