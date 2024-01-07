Marion Man Arrested After Police Pursuit on I-69

DELAWARE COUNTY — The Indiana State Police arrested a Marion man for possession of marijuana this weekend after a pursuit on I-69. On Saturday around 5:00 p.m.

Trooper Hanna McClure noticed a blue Cheverolet Cruz with an equipment violation and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. When she walked up to the car’s door the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. Police say that during the pursuit the driver threw multiple bags from his vehicle.

The chase lasted for roughly 10 minutes. Fellow ISP Trooper Corey Bell was also patrolling the interstate and deployed “stop-sticks” at the 151-mile marker. The fleeing vehicle saw Trooper Bell’s car ahead and pulled over, surrendering himself to the police.

Troopers found marijuana inside the vehicle and recovered the disposed bags which also contained marijuana.

The driver was identified as Zachariah Avery Malek Randolph, 25, of Marion, Indiana. He was arrested and charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony.

Dealing of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor.

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor.

Driving While Suspended (Prior) – Class A Misdemeanor.

The ISP were assisted in this investigation by members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.s