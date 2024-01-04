Shooter Dead, Multiple Victims In Iowa School Shooting

UPDATE: Police say a 6th-grade student has died as a result of the shooting. They believe the shooter was 17-year-old Perry High School student Dylan Butler.
Officers also found some form of “improvised explosive device” inside the school, but it did not detonate.
—
PERRY, IA.– Two people are dead, and five others are injured, because of a shooting at an Iowa high school Thursday.
Local police said the gunshot victims were found when officers responded to Perry High School after active shooter reports came in before 8am local time. They believe the shooter later killed himself.
The shooting happened during the first day back for students at the school, which is around 40 miles northwest of Des Moines. Police have only so far confirmed there are “multiple gunshot victims.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Congress to crack down on guns by implementing universal background checks, an assault weapons ban and other gun control measures.
