Trump Is More Popular With Hispanic & Young Voters Than Biden

According to a new poll, President Joe Biden is falling out of favor with Hispanic and young voters while Trump is gaining popularity amongst these groups.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll showed that the president has failed to consolidate parts of the coalition that propelled him to the White House in 2020.

Biden earned 34 percent support among Hispanic voters surveyed, compared with Trump’s 39 percent. That marks a large decline since 2020, when Biden earned 65 percent of the demographic group.

“The conservative message is really resonating with us,” Monet Flores-Bacs, strategic director at the New Mexico-based nonprofit LIBRE Initiative, said of Hispanic voters on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, Biden’s policies for Hispanics, for most Democrats, it’s worked in the past, but we’re feeling it at the grocery store, we’re feeling it at the gas station,” said Flores-Bacs.

The president’s popularity has also dropped among Black voters. After carrying 87 percent support in the demographic in 2020, Biden now has just 63 percent, the survey found.

His support from younger voters has dropped as well. In 2020, Biden lead Trump by 24 points among the group. But according to the survey, Trump now leads among voters under 35 with 37percent support to Biden’s 33 percent. In recent months, young voters have become frustrated with Biden’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Trump also has a more supportive voter base, with 44 percent of his supporters saying they are a “10” on a scale measuring enthusiasm. By comparison, only 18 percent of Biden’s voters rate themselves as a “10.”