WATCH: Hammer & Friends NFL Week 15 + College Basketball Betting Picks!

Published on December 15, 2023

It’s Week 15 of the NFL, we have some big local NCAA hoops games and college bowl games begin!

Last week Scott had a big winning weekend and Hammer was “Even Steven” but he did hit his “Best Bet.”

As for college hoops, our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has FREE picks on the Kansas/IU game and Arizona/Purdue game for you! Check out his video below!

Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:

Hammer:
37-36-5
10-5 “Best Bet
Scott:
38-38-2
9-6 “Best Bet

Here are the plays from the guys.

Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

