WATCH: Hammer & Friends NFL Week 15 + College Basketball Betting Picks!

It’s Week 15 of the NFL, we have some big local NCAA hoops games and college bowl games begin!

Last week Scott had a big winning weekend and Hammer was “Even Steven” but he did hit his “Best Bet.”

As for college hoops, our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has FREE picks on the Kansas/IU game and Arizona/Purdue game for you! Check out his video below!

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott: