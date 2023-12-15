WATCH: Hammer & Friends NFL Week 15 + College Basketball Betting Picks!

It’s Week 15 of the NFL, we have some big local NCAA hoops games and college bowl games begin!
Last week Scott had a big winning weekend and Hammer was “Even Steven” but he did hit his “Best Bet.”
As for college hoops, our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has FREE picks on the Kansas/IU game and Arizona/Purdue game for you! Check out his video below!
Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Here are the plays from the guys.
Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
