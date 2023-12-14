RSV Cases Are On The Rise Among Children In Indiana

STATEWIDE — The number of children coming down with RSV is on the rise in Indiana.
RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus, is a viral upper respiratory infection that can be deadly if not properly treated or prevented. It can be especially deadly to children who have other health complications.
Dr. Andy Beardsley, the Medical Director at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for Ascension St. Vincent’s Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital says more kids are coming into their ICU with RSV.
“Similar to last year we had a big peak in October-November,” he told WISH-TV. “This year it’s peaking much later.”
Beardsley said the virus can be more dangerous for children.
“One, their immune systems are less developed,” Beardsley added. “Two, their airways are smaller, so the mucus production that’s caused by the virus can plug up their airways much easier.”
Although not technically a vaccine, there are antibodies that can be given to a newborn that can protect the baby from RSV.
The good news, he says, is that most cases of RSV are not fatal. He said as long as you get treated properly for the virus and take necessary preventative steps to contain it’s spread, more often than not the virus is not fatal.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce joins the Company