Man Charged in Broad Ripple Pub Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old man faces criminal charges in last week’s shooting of a bouncer at a Broad Ripple pub, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators had believed a frequent visitor at the pub shot a security guard around 1:20 a.m. Nov. 28 at Connor’s Pub, 6331 Ferguson St. That’s a couple blocks west of where the canal connects to the White River.

A bullet grazed the bouncer’s leg and left a hole in an interior door. IMPD shortly after the shooting said the security guard was listed in stable condition at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. The bouncer was not publicly identified.

Dreon Savage was arrested Monday. He faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Before the arrest, I-Team had learned the shooter had been inside the bar early Tuesday morning and was asked to leave because he had a firearm.

A sign on the door states no firearms or weapons are allowed on the property. In Indiana, it’s legal to carry a firearm into a bar or restaurant unless posted otherwise.

A Connor’s employee who asked not to be identified told I-Team 8 that the front-door bouncers check everyone who comes in for firearms, but the employee couldn’t confirm if the shooter was a regular customer or not.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department increased patrols in Broad Ripple after a triple shooting in June left one person dead. A shooting in July sent four people to the hospital.

Last year, News 8 reported that Curtis Baker will serve an 80-year sentence for fatally shooting a part-time bouncer at the pub in 2019.