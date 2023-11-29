Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl

ARLINGTON, Ind.–Human remains were found at the property of a man in Arlington charged with murder in the case of Valerie Tindall in Rush County on Tuesday. She’s 17 years old and has been missing since June. Her family reported her missing June 8.

“Following the discovery of the body, Patrick Scott was arrested for murder and booked into the Rush County Jail. This is not the outcome we had hoped for,” said Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The address is at 2366 N. Oak Street in Arlington.

Rice says the identity of the body is not known at this point, but that will be determined by the Rush County Coroner along with the cause and manner of death. A tent was set up on the property, and investigators say they dressed in protective suits and removed several items from the home.

Scott was previously charged in late June with false informing because police say he lied to them and couldn’t keep his story straight about the last time he saw Tindall. Scott claimed that he dropped her off in the town of Homer, which is about five miles south of Arlington, and also claimed she got into a separate car with another man.

Although Rice didn’t give lots of specifics, he did say the investigation was extensive.

“Over the course of time with all of the material that we have gathered, the evidence led us to the suspect and the properties that he owned,” said Rice.

Tindall’s mother, Shena Sanders, says she’s both devastated and confused.

“We just want answers as to why. Her and Scott had a bond. They were friends or so we thought. She also hung out with his family and so did we. I mean we all just went places together,” said Sanders on Wednesday.

Sanders said Tindall would often do work for Scott and she remembers when she found out that Tindall was added onto Scott’s mobile phone plan.

“She said he just added me on it with his family because they’re all on it. I told her, ‘But you’re not his kids or his wife or his family. He shouldn’t be tracking his family anyway. It’s not normal to me,” said Sanders.

In light of the recent developments, the Rush County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation. You can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 765-932-2931.

You can hear audio from Tindall’s parents and the investigators from the Wednesday news conference below.