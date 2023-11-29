Former Zionsville Student Facing Felony Intimidation Charges

ZIONSVILLE –Jakob Collier, an 18-year-old former Zionsville student, has been taken into custody following allegations that he shared a photo of himself brandishing a firearm and making threats against a school administrator on social media.
Collier faces two felony charges of intimidation.
Documents show that Collier was expelled from Zionsville Community High School in August. Although he completed online credits for graduation in October, he still had to attend in person for one final class to graduate.
Collier wanted to redo classes he’d already finished in person, but the school said no. A few weeks later, an investigation turned up a picture of Collier with a black handgun. He had shared a picture on Snapchat on Oct. 24, along with the message: “I’m coming for Mr. Williams.”
“We are thankful for our dedicated local law enforcement partners committed to maintaining the safety and security of all individuals in our community. Safety is the district’s top priority,” Janet Mann, chief marketing and communications officer, Zionsville Community Schools.
