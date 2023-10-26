Update: At Least 18 Dead in Mass Shooting in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — At least 18 people are dead, and a manhunt is underway for a mass shooter in Maine.

Police are searching for the shooter in the city of Lewiston, which is about 150 miles north of Boston. The suspect’s motive is unknown, though police have identified 40-year-old Robert Card as a person of interest.

At least 13 people are also injured. The shootings took place when a man armed with a rifle opened fire at multiple locations.

Reports say the man fired at a bar and a recreational center, and possibly a third location.

Maine State Police posted, “Please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation.”