Update: At Least 18 Dead in Mass Shooting in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — At least 18 people are dead, and a manhunt is underway for a mass shooter in Maine.
Police are searching for the shooter in the city of Lewiston, which is about 150 miles north of Boston. The suspect’s motive is unknown, though police have identified 40-year-old Robert Card as a person of interest.
At least 13 people are also injured. The shootings took place when a man armed with a rifle opened fire at multiple locations.
Reports say the man fired at a bar and a recreational center, and possibly a third location.
Maine State Police posted, “Please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation.”
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals
-
Police K-9 Disarms Suspect Who Tried Running From Police In Muncie