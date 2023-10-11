Ibram X. Kendi’s New ESPN+ Documentary Claims “Athletes Are Literally The New Slaves.”

“Athletes are literally the new slaves.” This delusional statement was made in a new ESPN documentary that aired last month.

Ibram X. Kendi’s five-part documentary “Skin in the Game” was released two weeks ago on ESPN+ streaming platform. According to the network, “the series delves into and challenges racism in the sports word and will reveal how pervasive racism is in sports, while challenging the thoughts and systems of various governing bodies.”

Kendi, author of How To Be An Anti-Racist, spoke with activists and woke athletes about the racism they see in American sports. Olympian Gwendolyn Berry was a part of that conversation. Berry raised her fist during the American National Anthem after winning gold at the 2019 PanAmerican games. At the time, Berry said she raised a fist to “represent those who died to this systemic racism.”

While recognizing the racism of sports in the early 1900s, the documentary went on to claim that racism in American sports is present now than ever. In conversation with Berry, the athlete claimed athletic contracts are “the new slave chains.”

“Athletes are literally the new slaves. Because we need this. Our family, our friends depend on this contract to eat.”

Instead of pointing out the obvious denialism of Berry’s words, the panel simply nodded in agreeance.

Athletes are not required to sign any contract or play the sport at all. It is a choice. Professional athletes often do sign contracts because they want to reach maximum signing bonuses, as is their right and opportunity. Slavery was not a choice. Slaves did not have rights, they did not have options; it is an insult to compare the two.

