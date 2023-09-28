Indiana Department of Correction Moves Forward with $1.2 Billion Prison Project

STATEWIDE — The Indiana Department of Correction is moving forward with a $1.2 billion prison project at the current Westville Correctional Facility site. This project will create a new facility with 4,200 beds, replacing Westville Correctional Facility and Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Commissioner Christina Reagle informed the State Budget Committee about the project’s funding approval, mentioning that closing Indiana State Prison would save approximately 25% when constructing the new facility.

“The design is about 95% complete,” she said. “Sewer and water systems are being brought in, and construction contracts have valid bids.”

The current prison was originally established in 1951 as a mental health institution run by the state. It underwent renovations and expansions over time and was eventually converted into a prison, with significant growth in 1991.

“The annual operating savings alone of closing the ISP would create a payback of less than 20 years on this project, and we avoid nearly $400M in capital asks,” she added.

The Indiana State Prison, inaugurated in 1860 as the state’s second jail, has historical significance. During his recent visit to the prison, State Representative Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, who leads the committee, emphasized the need to integrate the existing prison into the upcoming facility, citing significant anticipated cost reductions.