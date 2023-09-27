NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Rain is supposed to keep falling all throughout Indiana Wednesday and then diminish by Thursday.

“There are going to be a few rounds of scattered to numerous showers, especially later on today and into this evening. There will be embedded thunderstorms. Especially when you get south of the I-70 corridor down towards the Ohio Valley, you can expect some of those storms to be severe,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

McGinnis says the threats to watch out for are some marginally large hail and wind gusts.

“Closer to the Indianapolis metro and northern parts of the state, any thunder you hear shouldn’t be severe,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis believes dry weather will return on Thursday.

“It looks like even by Thursday morning, areas north and west of Indianapolis. During the rest of the day Thursday, the state should dry out from northwest to southeast,” said McGinnis.

He says some areas in Indiana have already received about two inches of rainfall, which has helped alleviate some of the drought conditions.

“You should appreciate every drop of rain you get given how dry it has been,” said McGinnis.

He expects it to both sunny and warm this weekend across Indiana.