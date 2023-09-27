Bill O’Reilly Talks Terrifying History of Salem, Mass.

Emmy award winning TV journalist and best-selling author, Bill O’Reilly joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about his new book Killing The Witches: The Horror of Salem, Massachusetts.

You may know O’Reilly from “The O’Reilly Factor” or the “No Spin News,” but did you know he is also a best-selling author for his nonfiction historical “Killing” series? His latest book is perfect for this time of year as you learn about the key players, victims, accusers, and overall hysteria of the late 1600’s Salem, Massachusetts.

O’Reilly also took some time to talk about something MUCH scarier…. will Biden run for reelection?

Killing the Witches is out TODAY, check it out here

Listen to the full interview with the guys below: